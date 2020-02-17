Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans after 4-0 win over Newcastle United

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has said that the Gunners are ‘definitely on the right path’ following their thumping 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Gunners did not make the best of beginning to the league contest and they only managed to step up their performance towards the backend of the opening half.

However, they had a much better control of the game in the second half and though, eventually ran out 4-0 victors with Mesut Ozil scoring his first goal of the campaign.

The victory has moved to the Gunners to the top half of the table in the 10th spot and they are now six points behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are holding the final Champions League place.

Following the convincing win over the Magpies, Ozil took to Twitter to send a message to the fans where he assured that the club are going in the right path under manager Mikel Arteta.

Great team win for the @Arsenal! 〽❤ We showed why we’re definitely on the right path ⚽💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/zRjxvEzBLc — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 16, 2020

Arsenal have the chance of building a possible winning streak in the Premier League with home games against Everton and West Ham United to come in the next few weeks.

Prior to that, however, they need to concentrate on their European commitments. They have a potentially tricky round of 32 Europa League clash against Olympiacos.

The Greek outfit have beaten them in three of the previous six meetings. Arteta’s side will make the trip to Piraeus for the away leg of the double-legged tie on Thursday.