Mark Lawrenson predicts his winner for Chelsea FC vs Manchester United

BBC Football expert Mark Lawrenson has stated his prediction for the forthcoming Premier League clash between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been inconsistent since the middle of November and their inability to string a winning league streak has seen them come under pressure of the chasing pack.

In comparison, United are six points behind the Blues, who are occupying the final Champions League spot and they can’t afford a defeat on Monday as that may probably end their top-four prospects.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Lawrenson said that he does not expect any ‘massive difference’ from United, who have failed to score in three league games on the trot.

He added that Odion Ighalo may not make the starting lineup due to a lack of fitness and believes the Blues should end their three-match winless league run at the expense of United.

Chelsea FC have scored four goals from the past three league meetings where they have remained winless. In the same period, United have failed to find the net and that has contributed to a similar run to the Blues.

Marcus Rashford was hugely important in both of United’s wins over Chelsea FC this season and they need to find another player to stand out in the attack in order to get something out of the game.

Otherwise, Lampard’s side should come up with the three points and a 2-0 prediction from Lawrenson appears realistic as the hosts should get chances in what should be a high intensity contest.