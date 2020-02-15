Manchester United without six players for Chelsea FC clash on Monday

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club could be without as many as six players for the forthcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils witnessed a minor fitness boost during the winter break with the likes of Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe involved in light training but they are still short of fitness to make the travelling squad.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Solskjaer stressed that there are no possible comebacks from the previous game versus Wolves and the squad should remain pretty much the same.

“I don’t think we’ll get anyone back for the Chelsea FC game. Because Scotty, Axel, Tim, they didn’t join too much so they’re not ready to play that game. And Paul is not ready, of course,” he told.

Alongside McTominay and Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah returned for the training sessions in Dubai but the Dutchman is expected to miss out on the forthcoming trip to face the Blues.

Apart from the trio, Paul Pogba won’t be available after just returning to rehabilitation after an ankle surgery. Marcus Rashford is unavailable due to the double stress fracture in his back while Lee Grant could possibly miss the rest of the campaign with an operation required for an unmentioned injury setback.