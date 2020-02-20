Manchester United without seven first-team stars to face Club Brugge including Mason Greenwood

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a rather unfruitful injury update ahead of the club’s Europa League game at Club Brugge.

The Red Devils were without the services of Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah due to fitness concerns prior to the Chelsea game and the trio are not expected to make their comebacks.

Besides them, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant are the long-term absentees. Solskjaer has suggested that he has no idea over suitable return dates for Pogba and Rashford.

Apart from those six players, Solskjaer has confirmed that Mason Greenwood has not travelled with the team and it appears that he may have suffered a possible knock in training.

The only positive news remains the return of Victor Lindelof, who missed the Chelsea game with an illness. The Swede could make the starting lineup on Thursday alongside loan signing Odion Ighalo.

United have managed to shed their away woes over the past month and they will be eyeing a fourth-straight win on the road when they tackle Brugge.

On paper, they are genuine favourites for the game and Solskjaer will want his side to grab a couple of away goals which could put them in a strong position to progress to the next round.