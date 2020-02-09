Manchester United receive major injury boost ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Manchester United have received a timely injury boost with midfielder Scott McTominay expected to return to training ahead of Premier League clash against Chelsea on February 17.

The midfielder has been out of contention for first-team football for more than a month due to a knee ligament injury but he is now expected to travel with his teammates for the warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

Speaking to MUTV, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that both McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe (hip) have shown good signs of recovery from their respective concerns and they could step up their fitness with the team in Spain.

“Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us. Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel as well, he’ll join in, so that’s two positives and it’s a good chance for them to use this time with the players,” he told.

In the absence of McTominay and obviously Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic has got a regular run alongside Fred in the centre of the park with Andreas Pereira providing the back-up when required.

Matic has been impressive with his distribution in key areas of the playing field but his lack of mobility is something which has often been criticised by the supporters.

McTominay was obviously United’s best performing midfield prior to his injury setback and he could return to partner Fred, who has stood out from the rest in the big games over the past month.