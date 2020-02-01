James and Tomori start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea lineup (4-3-3) vs Leicester City

Chelsea are scheduled to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off. The Blues are currently holding a six-point advantage over the chasing pack in the hunt for the final Champions League spot.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Chelsea Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been ever-present in the Premier League for the Blues and the Spaniard is expected to show his presence in goal against the Foxes.

The central defence may see a complete overhaul from the previous league game. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have had a couple of frustrating outings and they could be replaced by Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma, who were commanding as a pair in the recent FA Cup fourth round outing.

At right-back, Reece James should return after recovering from a knee injury and that should automatically see Cesar Azpilicueta slot into the left side of the defence ahead of Marcos Alonso and Emerson.

In the centre of the park, Lampard should go with the best combination available. N’Golo Kante has not looked at his best but he is still regarded as the one of the world’s leading midfielders. The Frenchman should keep his place alongside Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Further forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian should continue on the flanks with Christian Pulisic still injured. Likewise, Tammy Abraham remains a doubt with his ankle problem despite returning to training. Michy Batshuayi appears likely to start for the second game on the bounce with Abraham probably settling for the bench role.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Michy Batshuayi

