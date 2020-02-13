Jadon Sancho has chosen his next club between Manchester United and Chelsea FC: report

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to beat the likes of Chelsea FC and Real Madrid in the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils were heavily fancied to sign Sancho during the 2019 summer transfer window but they failed to find the breakthrough after Dortmund insisted that he was not for sale at any price.

Still, the club have been regularly linked with the former Manchester City graduate and The Mirror now claims that they are favourites to land his services ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The same outlet claims that Sancho is keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer and United won’t have any problems in meeting the wage demands in excess of £200,000-a-week.

Dortmund are said to demand £120m for the wide attacker and it remains to be seen whether United plan to spend from their transfer kitty or recoup funds from player sales.

Paul Pogba has been touted to head through the exit door on multiple occasions over the past few months and reports have indicated that United have set a fresh asking price of around £148m.

Similar to United, Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in Sancho for a while but the reported agreement for Hakim Ziyech from Ajax may have ended their pursuit of the England international.