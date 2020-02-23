‘He was excellent’, ‘Wonderful performance’, these Chelsea FC fans react to display of £22.5m-rated star vs Spurs

A section of Chelsea FC supporters have been impressed with the display from Marcos Alonso during the 2-1 derby win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Blues needed to pick up at least one point to preserve their fourth spot on the table but they managed to do much better than that as they comfortably won by a 2-1 scoreline.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the first half with a splendid left-footed strike but Alonso came with an even better finish shortly after the interval.

The Spaniard has shown plenty of times in the past that he does not shy against taking a shot at goal and he came up with a tremendous low shot from outside box to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Obviously, the £22.5m-rated star did not have the best of games on the defensive scheme of things but offensively, he was able to present a threat and managed two more shots including one which hit the woodwork.

Coincidentally, Alonso’s previous Premier League game for Chelsea FC came against Tottenham Hotspur two months ago where he won a penalty in a 2-0 triumph and some fans are pleased with his top-flight comeback this year against the same opponents.

Twitter Reactions:

Alonso was excellent today, he’s much better as a wing back as the 16/17 season will tell you. Wasted as a full back. — AJ (@CFC_AJW) February 22, 2020

Marcos Alonso looked shaky defensively and gave it away repeatedly in the second half. But boy is he clutch. What a superb goal from the lad. — Khaya. (@Khaya__) February 22, 2020

You folks should respect Alonso #CHETOT — KeepYaHeadUp 🇳🇬 (@dat_josh) February 22, 2020

I gotta put respect on Marcos alonso. Always comes back into the team with 🔥 — K (@caprisunholic19) February 22, 2020

Alonso hasn’t played in weeks but comes on to drop a wonderful performance. That’s class — Saitama (@byolarbreezy) February 22, 2020