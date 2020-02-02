‘He is superb’, ‘Very good’, these Chelsea FC fans appreciate 20-year-old’s display vs Leicester City

Some Chelsea FC fans have appreciated the performance of Reece James during the club’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 20-year-old started on the right side of the defence after recovering from a knee concern which contributed to his absence for the past two matches.

James did not have the best of games on the defensive point of view with Harvey Barnes, in particular, overlapping him on a few occasions and one of those moments contributed to the Foxes’ levelling goal at 1-1.

Still, there were positives from the right-back’s display on the attack and the fans rued the fact that none of the Chelsea FC players were able to get on the right end of James’ attempted crosses.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter…

Reece James is superb.



✅ World class defending

✅ World class dribbling

✅ World class crossing

✅ Strong

✅ Quick

✅ Confident



He deserves better players around him to finish the chances he's creating. pic.twitter.com/CPzAS5P7Q9 — chelsea-daily (@itschelseadaily) February 1, 2020

Reece James’s crossing is absolutely ridiculous. — 🇪🇸 (@Arrizabalagaed) February 1, 2020

Reece James is always robbed of at least 2 assists a game — Dion K Mayhew (@DionMayhew) February 1, 2020

Reece James is very good.

Great delivering abilities, chelsea are very unlucky but so are leicester.

Evans having a great performance at the moment. — Ben:) (@FtblBen_) February 1, 2020

What a prospect Reece James is he was superb down our right today pity it wasn't a win as well #CFC #NO24 @reecejames_24 — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) February 1, 2020

With every winless result, there has been a fair share of criticism towards a certain Chelsea FC player but the point at the King Power Stadium could yet prove vital to the club’s prospect of making the top four.

At present, they have a five-point lead over Sheffield United for the final Champions League spot but Tottenham Hotspur could come within four points off them, should they beat Manchester City in their home turf on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side will now head into the winter break. They are scheduled to face Manchester United in the Premier League on February 17. The Blues will definitely want revenge against the Red Devils, who have beaten them twice this season.