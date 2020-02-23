‘He is quality’, Frank Lampard praises Chelsea FC star after win vs Spurs

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has appreciated the efforts of Olivier Giroud, who made his first Premier League start of the year against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Over the past three months, Giroud has been out of contention with the doubts surrounding his future but he was handed his a rare league start for Chelsea FC against Spurs due to Tammy Abraham’s low fitness and Michy Batshuayi’s poor form in front of goal.

He made the key impact by bagging the opening goal with a strong low-shot which beat Hugo Lloris at his near post. Besides this, he was also impressive with his hold-up and link-up play and that brought the likes of Mason Mount and Ross Barkley into the game with a few scoring chances.

The Frenchman also played his part in the lead-up to the second goal scored by Marcos Alonso and that capped a fine London derby, where he was adjudged as the Premier League man of the match. Here is Lampard reaction towards Giroud’s display…

“Oli is quality. You know his attributes. In a game where I expected Tottenham to be deep – which they were in the first half – you know you can find him and he can bring people into the game,” he was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.