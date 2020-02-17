‘Has been unreal’, ‘Superb, these Arsenal fans are delighted with 27-year-old’s display vs Newcastle United

A selection of Arsenal supporters have praised the performance of defender Shkodran Mustafi during the club’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.
The German has previously been criticised by the fans for his mistakes from the central defensive role but he has gradually developed into a consistent player under Mikel Arteta.
Mustafi and David Luiz kept their second straight clean sheet in the Premier League against the Magpies and the former was commanding when needed with nine clearances and seven aerials won, as per whoscored.
This has definitely caught the attention of some of the club’s faithful, who have taken to Twitter to praise the efforts of the central defender. Here are some of the best tweets…
The Gunners have remained unbeaten under Arteta since the turn of the year but they have tended to draw most of their league games which has hampered their prospects of pushing for the European places.
However, the 4-0 rout of the Magpies should provide them with a boost going forward and they have a good chance of starting a winning run with home games against Everton and West Ham United to follow before the away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Prior to the Toffees game, however, they need to contend with a trip to Olympiacos for the first leg of the Europa League round of 32. Arteta will be hoping that his team can keep a similar defensive resolve and find an away goal which would give the side a huge advantage in the double-legged tie.