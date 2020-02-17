‘Has been unreal’, ‘Superb, these Arsenal fans are delighted with 27-year-old’s display vs Newcastle United

A selection of Arsenal supporters have praised the performance of defender Shkodran Mustafi during the club’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The German has previously been criticised by the fans for his mistakes from the central defensive role but he has gradually developed into a consistent player under Mikel Arteta.

Mustafi and David Luiz kept their second straight clean sheet in the Premier League against the Magpies and the former was commanding when needed with nine clearances and seven aerials won, as per whoscored.

This has definitely caught the attention of some of the club’s faithful, who have taken to Twitter to praise the efforts of the central defender. Here are some of the best tweets…

Best part about this is that Mustafi has been unreal under Arteta. This man is making these bums at the back look world class — xav ❄ (@afcXav) February 16, 2020

Imagine 3 months ago if someone told you Xhaka and mustafi would be starting every game and we’d mostly (mostly) be fine with it. There’s a redemption arc for literally every player. — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) February 16, 2020

Just know mustafi was superb yesterday — CeeTee (@Olajidey24) February 16, 2020

Mustafi has been superb for a few weeks. Never thought I’d say that ever again! — 𝕆𝕝𝕒 𝕂𝕦𝕡𝕤𝕪 (@OlaKupsy) February 16, 2020

Who noticed the way Mustafi has turned into a dependable centre half? Man is playing like one hell of a good player. I wonder what MA must have been telling him — J’Ovie (@KingEmma87) February 17, 2020

The Gunners have remained unbeaten under Arteta since the turn of the year but they have tended to draw most of their league games which has hampered their prospects of pushing for the European places.

However, the 4-0 rout of the Magpies should provide them with a boost going forward and they have a good chance of starting a winning run with home games against Everton and West Ham United to follow before the away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Prior to the Toffees game, however, they need to contend with a trip to Olympiacos for the first leg of the Europa League round of 32. Arteta will be hoping that his team can keep a similar defensive resolve and find an away goal which would give the side a huge advantage in the double-legged tie.