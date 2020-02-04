‘Goal Machine’, Robin van Persie says Manchester United should sign £360,000-a-week star in the summer

Former Manchester United star Robin van Persie believes the Red Devils should swoop for the services of Edinson Cavani when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.

The Uruguayan was the subject of interest from the Red Devils last month but they could not reach an agreement with Les Parisiens, who placed a £16.8m price tag.

Moreover, the Red Devils were also reluctant to meet the demands of Cavani for a £360,000-a-week contract and that ultimately contributed to the breakdown in talks.

United have since recruited a quality signing in the form of Odion Ighalo on loan and the Nigerian could earn a permanent deal with the club, provided he makes the most of the opportunities over the next four months.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, Van Persie was asked about a possible signing for United by a fan and he responded with the name of Cavani, who he termed as a goal machine.

Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine https://t.co/GmaQsEND1v — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

Cavani has netted 20 or more goals in each of the previous nine seasons with Napoli and Les Parisiens but the current season has been a struggle with just five goal across all competitions.

Obviously, injuries and the competition from Mauro Icari has played a part and United were not willing to gamble on his services, particularly with him turning 33 this month.

Still, a free transfer could be an option United may consider during the summer transfer window, should the Uruguayan be willing to change his stance and accept a significant wagecut.