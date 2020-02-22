Giroud and Kovacic start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1) to face Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea FC host Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have picked up only two points from the past four league games and they are currently hanging onto the fourth spot ahead of Spurs by the solitary point.

They have remained in the top-four for most of the ongoing campaign but could face the prospect of dropping up to seventh in the standings, should they suffer a defeat to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Frank Lampard will definitely want a strong response from the team but he may be forced to make a few changes based on the form and fitness of the players.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Chelsea FC Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga was on the bench for the second league game on the bounce on Monday night and it appears that the trend may continue in the derby.

Prior to the game, Frank Lampard suggested that the Spaniard needs to work hard but refused to speak on the shot-stopper’s chances of returning in goal. Hence, Willy Caballero should start.

In the defence, no changes are likely. Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta will definitely take up the full-back positions with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the heart of the backline.

Christensen suffered a broken nose which contributed to the substituted at the halfway mark on Monday but he is back in contention and should wear a protective mask for the game.

In the midfield, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are expected to take up the available positions with N’Golo Kante out injured while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still lacking fitness to play an entire game.

In the attack front, Lampard has limited options at hand with Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi out of contention with injuries. Willian, Mason Mount and Pedro will mostly take up the attacking positions behind the main striker.

Tammy Abraham is said to be only 70 percent fit for the game and Lampard may not want to risk the striker from the starting XI. Hence, we are anticipating Olivier Giroud to make his first start of the year ahead of Michy Batshuayi, who was poor with his finishing against United.

How Chelsea FC could lineup against Tottenham Hotspur