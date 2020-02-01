Frank Lampard provides fresh injury update on Tammy Abraham ahead of Leicester City clash

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has said that Tammy Abraham’s participation against Leicester City on Saturday may depend on the results of a late fitness test.

The striker picked up an ankle injury during the London derby against Arsenal last month and it was initially feared that he may have suffered a hairline fracture.

Thankfully, that was not the case and the England international has recently made his return to normal training ahead of the Premier League clash against the Foxes.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the game, Lampard confirmed that Abraham was in training with his teammates but acknowledged that the marksman is going through some pain from the impact of the injury.

He added to suggest that a late decision would be taken over the striker’s fitness but there are positives, considering Abraham is crucial to the club’s top-four hopes in the long-run.

“Tammy trained today and felt okay. We need to see if there’s a reaction because it’s a pain injury, there’s a lot of pain and even in training he has pain. I’m going to look at that one overnight and test him in the morning but he did get out there today, which is a positive in the longer-term,” he told.

Chelsea FC have not been in the best of form in the league but they have still benefited with the teams below them struggling to register regular wins. They are currently six points ahead of Manchester United, Tottenham and Sheffield United in the pursuit of the final Champions League spot.