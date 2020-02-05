Frank Lampard provides fresh injury update on Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on Christian Pulisic, who has been out of action since the New Year’s Day clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In an interview covered by the club’s official website, Lampard refused to provide an exact return date for the attacker from his adductor problem but confirmed that the player failed with an attempt to make his recovery last week.

“We tried to get him out there last week, step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that. The break might have come at a good time, it buys us a couple of weeks. Of course you miss him. He’s a quality player and he was having a really good patch pre-Christmas,” he told.

Based on Lampard’s comments, Pulisic may not return in time for the Premier League against Manchester United, considering he would require at least 10 days of training to get back into shape after being out of action for more than four weeks.

Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has recently participated for the development squad for an hour and he may require several more games with the Under 23s before he is deemed fit enough to participate for Lampard’s side.

Loftus-Cheek’s physical and aerial presence has been missed by the Blues and a large section of the fans will no doubt want the midfielder to return to first-team action as soon as possible. Lampard should, however, remain cautious with the midfielder, given he has already suffered a couple of setbacks during the recovery process.