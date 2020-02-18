Frank Lampard provides fresh injury update on N’Golo Kante after Manchester United clash

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has provided an update on the injury sustained by N’Golo Kante during the opening 10 minutes of the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The France international started the game alongside Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in a three-man midfield but he was substituted within the first 10 minutes after he was limping on the field.

The Blues went on to suffer a disappointing 2-0 loss to the Red Devils and speaking after the game, Lampard acknowledged that Kante has suffered an adductor injury which does not appear promising.

“It’s an abductor injury. We’ll have to assess it, scan it, but it doesn’t look great,” he told.

Kante has picked up multiple injuries over the course of the current campaign and the trend appears to be continuing with the latest setback expected to keep him out of action for a while.

Pulisic suffered a similar setback which have seen him sidelined for the past seven weeks and the Chelsea FC fans will be hoping that Kante can make a quick comeback with a testing period ahead.

Chelsea have a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. They face the threat of dropping out of the Champions League spots for the first time in four months, should they suffer another loss.

Thereafter, they will entertain Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash and it would take a miraculous recovery for N’Golo Kante to make that game.