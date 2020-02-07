Frank Lampard identifies two goalkeeper targets to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has identified a couple of goalkeeper targets for the summer as he anticipates the departure of record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.
According to The Mirror, Lampard has become frustrated with the inconsist form of the former Athletic Bilbao graduate and that contributed to the Spaniard being dropped to the bench for the Leicester City clash.
It is added that the Blues tactician would prefer a replacement with Premier League experience and has earmarked Burnley’s Nick Pope and Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita as the prime targets for the role between the sticks.
Obviously, Kepa’s demotion for the Foxes game came as a surprise, considering he has come with a few standout performers while Lampard has regularly backed him in the media.
The Blues’ director Marina Granovskaia is currently said to be reluctant to sell Arrizabalaga, given the Blues are bound to make a loss on the £71m fee spent to sign him.
Lampard recently appreciated Willy Caballero’s display in goal despite conceding twice in the 2-2 draw at Leicester and his next goalkeeping selection could give a clear hint over Arrizabalaga’s future.
Chelsea FC return from the winter break with a Monday night clash against Manchester United on February 17. The game is a must-win, given any other result could put the chasing pack within striking distance of the final Champions League spot, which they have held for most of the season.
The idea of finding a substitute for Kepa is a good one but we must get it right this time. We must not forget who we are. We are Chelsea and we have a status to defend. We have sank so low that I’ll seek to know where it all went wrong. I believe the woman called Granoiskaia or whatever must take responsibility for the free fall in quality. Abrahimovic has not helped either. His ban from entry into England has taken his deep love for the club away and has robbed him of the advantage of personal supervision. The next transfer window beckons and we must get it right this time. Of all the names so far touted to replace Kepa, I will go for the combination of Andrea Onana of Ajax and Dubraska of Newcastle. They are both rich in posture, height, reach,reflexes and confidence. Chelsea and the fans worldwide Will thank me if this recommendation is accepted. But will all these players come to Chelsea? Yes,if we finish in the top four and qualifies for the champions league. This is a tall order and leaves no room for error. Lampard must work on his relationship with senior players in the team. All hands must be on deck.