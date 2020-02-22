Frank Lampard confirms Triple Injury Boost for Chelsea FC ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has confirmed a triple injury boost for the club ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Blues have gone winless for four Premier League games on the bounce and they can’t afford another setback this weekend as that would drop them outside of the top four for the first time since September.

Ahead of the London derby, Lampard has provided a triple injury boost as he confirmed the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek after a serious Achilles problem while Andreas Christensen and Tammy Abraham are likewise up for selection.

“Ruben is in the squad. Not fit to start, but in the squad. Andreas went to get a mask and has trained with it. Available for selection. Tammy has trained the last two days. Probably 70%. He is in the squad,” he told.

Obviously, Loftus-Cheek won’t make the starting lineup but he could get some minutes off the bench. Christensen has been wearing a protective mask in training after his broken nose and he has the best chance of starting among the trio.

Tammy Abraham has been involved in a few training sessions ahead of Saturday’s encounter but his prospects of making the starting XI seem doubtful. He may perhaps provide a 30-minute appearance off the bench for Chelsea FC if required.