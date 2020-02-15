Frank Lampard confirms two Chelsea FC players are out of Manchester United clash plus fresh Abraham problem

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has provided a fitness update on Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek ahead of the Premier League meeting against Manchester United on Monday.

The west London side have been hampered by numerous injuries over the course of the season but things are more positive with most of the first-team stars available to the manager’s disposal.

In the pre-match press conference, Lampard confirmed that both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic are short of fitness and they won’t make the matchday squad to face United.

He added that Tammy Abraham is still struggling from the after effects of the ankle injury sustained at Arsenal last month and a late fitness test may determine whether he makes the squad to face United on Monday.

“Tammy is still feeling the effects, we’ve had to take him out of training a couple of days this week. He trained today so we’re hopeful but he’ll be assessed over the weekend,” he told.

Should Abraham miss out, Michy Batshuayi may be tasked with the job of leading the line for Chelsea FC against United. Olivier Giroud remains another option for the manager, but he has not played a competitive game for the Blues in the past few months.