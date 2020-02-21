‘Fantastic’, ‘Honestly phenomenal’, these Arsenal fans are delighted with one player after win vs Olympiacos

A section of the Arsenal fans have admired the performance of Bukayo Saka during the 1-0 Europa League win over Olympiakos on the road on Thursday night.

The Gunners grabbed a key away goal from Piraeus through Alexandre Lacazette but the opportunity was created by Saka, who came up with a delightful cross into the path of the Frenchman.

With that contribution, Saka was able to bag his ninth assist for the season in addition to his three goals and that has certainly impressed a selection of Gunners supporters.

Here are some of the best reactions…

Another assist for Saka. He already passed Robertson as the best left back in the league. Roberto Carlos, he is coming for you — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) February 20, 2020

Bukayo Saka has 3 goals & 9 assists this season despite not featuring consistently until January & having to play the majority of his games at left-back. He is honestly phenomenal. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 20, 2020

Bukayo Saka is a talent and a half. Considering he's only 18 years old and so composed on the ball, is fantastic. If he keeps progressing as he has been, he’ll become phenomenal. — Gari Clark (@GariClark) February 20, 2020

Saka gets the ball, looks at Lacazette then points to him where to go before passing the ball to him. Lacazette obeys Saka's instructions, Lacazette gets the ball and scores.



Saka is 18. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) February 20, 2020

That cross by Saka is of the highest quality — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 20, 2020

Saka may have easily dropped to the bench with regular left-back Sead Kolasinac making his comeback from a thigh injury but that has not been the case.

Mikel Arteta has shown confidence in the youngster with back-to-back games in the starting XI even after Kolasinac’s return and that has paid dividends with assists in each of those matches.

The youngster is now the leading assist-maker for the Gunners this season and he has managed two more than club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

He should keep his spot on the left side of the defence when Arsenal welcome Everton in the weekend’s Premier League clash at the Emirates.