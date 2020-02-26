‘Embarrassing’, ‘disaster class’, these Chelsea FC fans are frustrated with attacker, who managed just 8 passes vs Bayern

Some Chelsea FC fans have expressed their frustration after Ross Barkley failed to impress during the club’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

The England international came up with an assist in the recent derby win over Tottenham Hotspur where he was handed a surprise start by manager Frank Lampard.

The 26-year-old managed to keep his place for the Bayern game on Tuesday but he was far from impressive and managed just eight passes and 22 touches of the ball until he was substituted at the hour mark.

This has brought about an angry reaction from a selection of Chelsea FC fans and some of them have questioned whether Barkley should have started the European clash in the first place.

Twitter Reactions:

When I said if we lose this game I'll blame Ross Barkley, you people thought I wasn't serious. See how he's costing us😂😂😂😂😂#CHEBAY — iambenaiah👑 (@kwamebenaiah) February 25, 2020

Lampard got this one wrong.



Imagine starting Rudiger and Barkley in such a game like this. Honestly don't know why I'm surprised, this defence is shambolic. Goodnight… — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 25, 2020

Ross Barkley dropping a clear zero right now. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) February 25, 2020

What club starts Ross Barkley in a Big Eurpoean knockout game? — VB (@Bluesesque) February 25, 2020

Embarrassing how out of his depth Ross Barkley looks so far against Bayern Munich.



The Chelsea #8 has no business being on the pitch. — EiF (@EiF_Highlights) February 25, 2020

To be fair,the younger lads have done okay. Barkley dropping another classic disaster class,Kovacić playing like he got 5 cHampions league medals only guy visible and playing with authority,love him #CHEBAY — Sancho a blue and they Lied! (@Emma_rafeal) February 25, 2020

Barkley can certainly light up the occasion when he is in the groove but that has been rare in the Blues shirt, where he has lacked the consistency over a certain run of games.

Willian could have been a better pick over Barkley with his vast experience in the Champions League stage but that was not the case with Lampard continuing to place his faith on Barkley, who unfortunately was out of sorts on the night.