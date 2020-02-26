‘Embarrassing’, ‘disaster class’, these Chelsea FC fans are frustrated with attacker, who managed just 8 passes vs Bayern

Some Chelsea FC fans have expressed their frustration after Ross Barkley failed to impress during the club’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.
The England international came up with an assist in the recent derby win over Tottenham Hotspur where he was handed a surprise start by manager Frank Lampard.
The 26-year-old managed to keep his place for the Bayern game on Tuesday but he was far from impressive and managed just eight passes and 22 touches of the ball until he was substituted at the hour mark.
This has brought about an angry reaction from a selection of Chelsea FC fans and some of them have questioned whether Barkley should have started the European clash in the first place.
Barkley can certainly light up the occasion when he is in the groove but that has been rare in the Blues shirt, where he has lacked the consistency over a certain run of games.
Willian could have been a better pick over Barkley with his vast experience in the Champions League stage but that was not the case with Lampard continuing to place his faith on Barkley, who unfortunately was out of sorts on the night.