‘Drop him’, ‘very poor’, these Chelsea FC fans are angry with 26-year-old’s performance vs Bayern

A selection of the Chelsea FC fans have slammed the display of defender Antonio Rudiger during the club’s 3-0 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

The Germany international has been caught out of position on a few occasions since his return from a pelvic injury setback but against Bayern, he had a tough European outing, which he would want to forget.

The 26-year-old was defensively found out for a couple of times during the opening half but the Blues managed to avoid conceding with goalkeeper Willy Caballero making top-notch saves.

However, that was not the case after the interval and Rudiger was partly to blame for the defensive mishap as he failed to play the offside trap prior to Serge Gnabry’s goal.

For the second goal, the centre-back was unable to close down Gnabry’s shot in time but he could not do much for the third goal where he was outnumbered in a 2-on-1 situation.

The German has endured a mixed run of fortunes since his return from a lengthy injury setback but some of the Blues fans expect more from the centre-back, who is one of the most experienced players in the team.

Twitter Reactions:

Rudiger very poor. Has to do better.. — Flip (@Lxmpard) February 25, 2020

What the heck is Rudiger doing? He can clearly see the gap between him & Christensen and yet he's not making the run to narrow the gap & lets Gnabry run freely through the middle — Nouman (@nomifooty) February 25, 2020

Lampard got this one wrong.



Imagine starting Rudiger and Barkley in such a game like this. Honestly don't know why I'm surprised, this defence is shambolic. Goodnight… — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 25, 2020

The audacity to start the likes of Barkley & Rudiger against a team of Bayern Munich’s quality is nothing less than an embarrassment. Can anyone honestly say that the way this game has gone is surprising?



Rebuild has been long overdue for Chelsea, very long overdue.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 25, 2020

I know we all clamored for and couldn’t wait for Rudiger’s return from injury but please Lamps, you can now drop him and re-instate Zouma/Tomori.



Thanks — Garçon (@BadmanTee_) February 25, 2020

Why aren’t we talking about Rudiger’s poor positioning @T_Mailwane @SnezzyMbatha @superjourno? He’s always playing opponents onside, doesn’t know when to step up. — Bongani Dlamini (@Bongani_Dlams) February 25, 2020

Prior to the game, there was the suggestion from a few Chelsea FC fans that Fikayo Tomori should get the nod ahead of Rudiger for one of the central defensive positions and it remains to be seen whether Lampard makes the change for the weekend’s league trip to Bournemouth.