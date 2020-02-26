‘Drop him’, ‘very poor’, these Chelsea FC fans are angry with 26-year-old’s performance vs Bayern

A selection of the Chelsea FC fans have slammed the display of defender Antonio Rudiger during the club’s 3-0 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.
The Germany international has been caught out of position on a few occasions since his return from a pelvic injury setback but against Bayern, he had a tough European outing, which he would want to forget.
The 26-year-old was defensively found out for a couple of times during the opening half but the Blues managed to avoid conceding with goalkeeper Willy Caballero making top-notch saves.
However, that was not the case after the interval and Rudiger was partly to blame for the defensive mishap as he failed to play the offside trap prior to Serge Gnabry’s goal.
For the second goal, the centre-back was unable to close down Gnabry’s shot in time but he could not do much for the third goal where he was outnumbered in a 2-on-1 situation.
The German has endured a mixed run of fortunes since his return from a lengthy injury setback but some of the Blues fans expect more from the centre-back, who is one of the most experienced players in the team.
Twitter Reactions:
Prior to the game, there was the suggestion from a few Chelsea FC fans that Fikayo Tomori should get the nod ahead of Rudiger for one of the central defensive positions and it remains to be seen whether Lampard makes the change for the weekend’s league trip to Bournemouth.