Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov has stated his prediction for Saturday’s top-flight encounter between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have managed just two points from the previous four league matches and during the same period, Spurs have accumulated 10 points in the division.

As a result, Spurs are just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC on the table and the hosts need a big performance in order to sustain their five-month stay in the top-four.

A number of pundits have backed the Blues to come up with the three points from the London derby but Berbatov, who played for Spurs between 2006 and 2008, believes the game could see a share of the spoils.

“Chelsea are in a bit of a slump at the moment, Spurs have their problems as well, especially now that they are also without Son through injury – they are missing some big players. I don’t think Chelsea can afford any more slip ups, the race for the top four is really tight, but I can see this one being a draw,” he told.

A 2-2 draw has been familiar for Chelsea FC in two of their previous three league matches and Berbatov has fancied a similar scoreline for tomorrow’s early Premier League kick-off between the Capital clubs.

Spurs have certainly been weakened with the arm injury for Son Heung-min and they are currently without a recognised striker to lead the attack and may have to rely on Lucas Moura once more.

In comparison, the Blues have injury concerns of their own and Tammy Abraham’s chances of starting the derby remain doubtful. Olivier Giroud may get a rare starting opportunity ahead of Michy Batshuayi.