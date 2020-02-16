Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC vs Manchester United

Former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov has stated his prediction for the upcoming top-flight clash between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United have failed to win any of the previous three league games and during this period, the Blues have picked up two points when compared to the Red Devils’ one.

It is not a good sight for any of those teams and ahead of their meeting on Monday night, Berbatov has said that the clubs are evenly matched and should settle for a 1-1 draw.

“This is a massive game in the race for top four. If United want to be seriously challenging for a top four spot then need to get something on Monday. I honestly think that both teams are pretty even at the moment and both need to do better and become more consistent,” he told.



Both sides have been boosted with the European competition ban for Manchester City for the next two seasons. Chelsea obviously have some relief with the fifth spot also guaranteeing Champions League football next term.

On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are only within four points off fifth-placed Sheffield United and they can significantly close the gap with a win at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

Of course, Tottenham Hotspur could benefit from both sides dropping points in the forthcoming fixture. Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal could likewise have a crack for the fifth spot, should they manage to end their sequence of draws and build a winning run.