‘Different player’, ‘It’s mad’, these Arsenal fans are happy with 27-year-old’s display after win vs Olympiacos

Some Arsenal fans have hailed the display of Shkodran Mustafi during the club’s 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Gunners grabbed a vital away goal in the first leg of the round of 32 clash in Greece but they had to work hard for the victory after Alexandre Lacazette squandered a couple of chances in the first period.

The Frenchman redeemed himself with the winning strike in the 81st minute but more important that that, the Gunners kept a clean sheet for the third game on the bounce.

Mustafi and David Luiz have been involved as the central defensive partners in each of those and the former has received some positive response from the fans which was not the case earlier this season.

As per whoscored, the German won the most duels (six) and tackles (three) than any Arsenal player and also came up with one key pass which was for Aubameyang in the lead up to Lacazette’s goal.

The 27-year-old centre-back did experience one or two nervy instances but overall, he produce another admirable performance with Luiz, who has likewise improved under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Twitter Reactions:

What are they feeding Mustafi..different player — Mieso (@Emiratesgooner1) February 20, 2020

The players mustafi has become under arteta is quite something im confident in his ability abit more lately — Gooner4Life 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇮 (@slickrik89) February 20, 2020

It's mad how much Mustafi has improved in the last few games — K.D. BAYFIELD (@Bayfield2795) February 20, 2020

Please can we talk how good Mustafi has been lately? Three clean sheets in a row, two away. He’s been immense. Arteta made him look like van Dijk lmao — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) February 20, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Mustafi is our most improved player under Arteta. — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) February 20, 2020

Another solid Mustafi display. He's playing with real confidence. Previously in the season, he kept dropping deeper. Now he is showing belief in his ability to step up and intercept. Great diagonal to Aubameyang too. My man of the match. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 20, 2020