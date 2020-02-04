David Ornstein provides fresh injury update on Kieran Tierney

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has provided an injury update on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney. The 22-year-old has been out of action since the middle of December due to a dislocated shoulder but he has started the individual training programme of late following a successful surgery.

Arsenal have maintained from the beginning that Tierney won’t return to normal training until next month and Ornstein has now revealed that the Scotland international may not make his comeback on the playing field until the closing stages of March.

The Gunners don’t have the need to rush Tierney to first-team action, given they have the position covered on a temporary basis through Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka.

Saka did sustain a knock to his knee and hip during the weekend but the Gunners will be relieved by the fact that Sead Kolasinac will make his return following the winter break.

The Bosnian has been out with a thigh strain for the past few weeks but both him and Reiss Nelson are expected to be involved in training with the rest of the squad during the warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Aside from the duo, loan signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari will likewise be aiming to make the matchday squad. Both are lacking match sharpness for the moment.

Soares has been out for more than two weeks from the playing field due to a minor knee concern. Mari, meanwhile, has not played any competitive game since his superb defensive display in the Club World Cup final in December.