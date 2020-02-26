‘Class player’, ‘We are so lucky’, some Chelsea FC fans are happy with 25-year-old’s display despite Bayern defeat

A section of the Chelsea FC fans have sympathised with midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who was the standout performer in the 3-0 first leg defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.
The Blues were competent in the opening half where they managed to carve a couple of opportunities in the final third but the second period was a different story with the Bavarians dominating the proceedings.
Bayern scored the goals during the course of the second half and the Blues ended the game with 10 men after Marcos Alonso was sent off for violent conduct after a VAR check.
The Blues now face a daunting task of progressing to the next stage of the competition and they would surely require a miraculous performance at the Allianz Arena.
Irrespective of this, some Chelsea FC fans have lauded the showing of Kovacic, who was the standout performer with five tackles, two interceptions and eight take-ons on the night, as per whoscored.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter….
Frank Lampard’s side need to erase the outcome on the Tuesday night game from their memory, considering they have a key Premier League clash against Bournemouth on the road this weekend.
On paper, they are certainly favourites to beat the Cherries but they need to find the cutting edge in front of goal which was not the case during the reverse fixture where Dan Gosling bagged a late winner for Eddie Howe’s side.