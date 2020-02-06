Chelsea FC consider surprise move to re-sign former winger with buy-back option

Chelsea FC are reportedly considering the option of re-signing former winger Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo during the summer transfer window.

The Blues sanctioned the sale of Boga to the Serie A side for just £2m in 2018 but they can trigger a buy-back clause worth £12.7m to re-sign him in the summer of 2020.

According to Foot Mercato, the west London side have been impressed with the progress made by their former club graduate and they are seriously considering a move to re-acquire his services.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevalli has confirmed the reports in a recent Tuttomercato interview by citing that the Blues can retain the services of the 23-year-old.

“Chelsea can redeem him in June. We have excellent relationships with them, we met them with them before Christmas also for other operations in order to have a collaborative relationship,” he told.

Boga has contributed 12 goals during his one-and-a-half seasons with Sassuolo and 50 percent of those strikes have come during the ongoing campaign.

The buy-back clause is definitely affordable for the Blues this summer but they could be better off signing a player, who can make a significant impact in the proceedings.

Frank Lampard has preferred to work with some of the youngsters from the academy this term but they should seek to land more marquee players such Jadon Sancho or Hakim Ziyech without the cost in mind.