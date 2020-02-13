Chelsea FC can sign Dutch defender for £40m this summer

Chelsea FC are still understood to have the option to activate a buy-back clause in the contract of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge last month but the Blues decided against triggering a buy-back option worth £40m.

It was suggested by multiple media outlets that the clause would expire at the end of the 2020 winter transfer window but a report from The Sun claims that is not the case.

It is added that Frank Lampard has another six months’ time to decide on whether to re-sign Ake, who can comfortably slot into the central defensive or left-back positions.

The Blues have had a concern with their options on the left side of the defence this term and Lampard has recently gone with Cesar Azpilicueta with both Emerson and Marcos Alonso failing to impress.

The duo have been fancied to head for the exit door during the summer and it will be interesting to see whether Ake could be re-signed by the Blues to fulfil the role.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC have been backed to re-acquire the services of Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo. The club have a buy-back clause of £12.7m which they are likely to trigger after watching the winger contribute seven goals and two assists in the Serie A this season.