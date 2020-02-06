Chelsea FC and Manchester United to battle for the signing of 18-goal striker

Chelsea FC and Manchester United will reportedly go head-to-head in the race to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon during the next transfer window.

The Blues were unable to land a new striker last month after failing with bids for Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani before the deadline.

In comparison, United were only after a temporary signing and they managed to land Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Despite this, both sides are expected to pursue a new centre-forward in the summer and The Mirror reports that Dembele is a target for the duo.

Dembele has been impressive for Les Gones for the second-straight campaign and he has netted 18 goals in all competitions to date.

The Blues approached for his signature during January but Les Gones were clear that he was not for sale at the midway phase of the season.

He is deemed to be valued at more than £60m, as per The Mirror, and it remains to be seen whether one of Chelsea FC or United are able to sign him.

Chelsea FC and United will face each other in the Premier League after the winter break. Lampard’s side hold a six-point advantage over United in the race for the final Champions League spot.