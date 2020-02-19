Chelsea FC face major injury blow with six players likely to miss Tottenham Hotspur clash

Chelsea FC could be without six first-team stars when they entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues have been without Christian Pulisic for seven weeks (adductor problem) while Ruben Loftus-Cheek continues to remain unavailable as he continues to work on his fitness after recovering from a serious Achilles injury.

Alongside the duo, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham were ruled out for the Manchester United game with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively and it appears that the Blues could be without two more players for the Spurs game.

According to The Mail, the Blues are facing a mid-season injury crisis and they could be without a number of regulars including N’Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen, who were substituted during the 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils.

While Kante picked up a fresh adductor injury, Christensen is understood to have suffered a broken nose and the duo are deemed as major doubts for the London derby against Spurs alongside the players mentioned above.

Chelsea FC have maintained their top-four spot since September but they face the prospect of dropping up to seventh in the league standings, should they suffer a defeat to Jose Mourinho’ side.

Obviously, Lampard will be hugely disappointed with the United result where there were a few controversial VAR decisions but there is no time to ponder after a four-match winless run in the league.

The Blues have managed just five wins at home from 13 league games but they definitely need to turn up for the upcoming derby after which they have a huge European tie against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Chelsea FC have been somewhat boosted from the fact that Spurs will be without both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min through injuries. The latter recently sustained an arm injury which should sideline him for the season.