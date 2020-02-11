Chelsea FC handed boost in signing £125,000-a-week striker by reputed journalist

Chelsea FC have been handed a boost in securing the services of Dries Mertens when his contract with Napoli expires at the end of the campaign.

The Belgian was in advanced talks over a move to Stamford Bridge before deadline day last month but he made the decision to stay put in Naples with the aim of breaking the all-time goalscorer record with the club.

Speaking on Transfer Window Podcast, reputed Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has revealed that Mertens has had the ambition of playing in the English capital, but the chance of breaking the record contributed to his decision to remain with the Serie A outfit.

He added that a summer move would be a realistic possibility, considering the Belgian would receive a good signing-on fee on top of the wages with the club.

Mertens, who is currently on £125,000-a-week contract at Napoli, needs only three more goals to move ahead of Marek Hamsik and become the highest goalscorer in Napoli’s long history.

At the age of 32, Mertens can’t be regarded as a long-term option for the Blues but there appears an interest from Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard, due to his ability to play in different attacking positions.