Chelsea FC are favourites to sign 16-goal attacker ahead of Manchester United

Chelsea FC are reportedly in ‘more advanced’ talks to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of Manchester United. The Premier League duo are expected to vie for the services of the England international this summer and it appears that the Blues are making the effort to push through a deal at the earliest possibility.

According to L’Equipe, as relayed by Football.London, the Blues have moved ahead of United in the pursuit of Sancho despite the fact that they have already landed the services of Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

However, it is added that their chances of signing the forward will depend on Champions League football and their failure to qualify for the elite competition may be advantageous for some of their European rivals.

Chelsea FC have remained in the top-four since September but they are now facing the possible risk of dropping out of the Champions League spots after managing just 15 points from the past 14 games.

The fifth spot assures a berth in the Champions League after Manchester City’s two-year European ban but the Cityzens can of course overturn the decision, should they win their appeal at the CAS.

As such, the Blues must find a way of cementing the fourth spot but things seem to be getting tedious with a number of injury setbacks to key players since the turn of the year.

Chelsea can cement their fourth position beyond this weekend with a draw or victory over Tottenham Hotspur. A defeat, however, may drop them to seventh, suppose the likes of Sheffield United and Manchester United also win their games.

Sancho has contributed 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Dortmund this term. He is currently valued in excess of a 100 million pounds and Dortmund are unlikely to accept anything less for his sale.