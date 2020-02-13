Chelsea FC agree £33.6m deal for attacker with 8 goals and 21 assists this season

Chelsea FC have reportedly reached an agreement with Dutch champions Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech during this summer’s transfer window.

The Moroccan has flourished for Ajax this term with eight goals and 21 assists in all competitions and he came up with one of his best displays of the campaign during the 4-4 Champions League draw at Chelsea.

According to The Guardian, the west London side have finalised an initial fee of around £33.6m for the versatile forward, who can play either in the number 10 or right wing role.

No official agreement has been announced by either club but reports claim that there is a verbal understanding between the sides and the move should be officially finalised when the season concludes.

The Blues have depended on Willian for the right-wing duties for most of the season and he has produced a decent tally of five goals and five assists in all competitions.

The club have found no breakthrough over a new contract for the Brazilian beyond the summer and Ziyech’s deal gives the indication that the experienced winger will leave on a free in four months’ time.

Meanwhile, there are doubts whether the Blues will push with their interest for Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and reports indicate that they may seek to re-sign Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo to prove the depth in the wide attacking department next season.