‘Better than Willian and Pedro’, ‘Has to happen’, some Chelsea fans want winger signed after latest goal

A selection of Chelsea fans have urged the hierarchy to retain the services of Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo following the winger’s standout display against SPAL on Sunday.

The former Blues graduate has been with Sassuolo over the past 20 months and in the current season, he has already amassed seven goals and four assists in all competitions.

On Sunday, Boga helped Sassuolo level the proceedings in the 65th minute by winning the penalty which made it 1-1 and right at the end, he came up with a strong header at the far post which sealed the winning strike in the 90th minute.

Here is a video of the winning goal…

😱 JEREMIE BOGA WINS IT LATE FOR SASSUOLO!



💔 The back post header from the in-form winger completes the away side's turnaround, and breaks SPAL hearts pic.twitter.com/pYUH2a3Pny — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 9, 2020

It has recently been revealed that the Blues can trigger a buy-back clause of around £12.7m to re-sign the 23-year-old from Sassuolo in the summer and a number of the supporters believe the option is a no-brainer for the club.

Twitter Reactions:

Has to be done — Adil Pastakia #FBPE #NotMyBrexit (@Adil_Pastakia) February 9, 2020

He's been really impressive this season. I hope we redeem that buy-back clause this summer. — Ghadi (@GhadiT99) February 9, 2020

Chelsea are dumb if they don’t. Has to happen. — TheScore (@TheScore01) February 9, 2020

They better not F this up. This man is better than Willian and Pedro. — CFCTracker (@CfcTracker) February 9, 2020

It would be sad if we don't redeem him — CFC GENT💙💙 (@Levis_Mbote) February 9, 2020

Chelsea are expected to strengthen the wide attacking department in the summer as they could be without both Pedro and Willian when their contracts conclude.

Jadon Sancho and Hakim Ziyech have been earmarked as the high-profile targets but the west London side may still consider the move for Boga, who is proving his doubters wrong this term. He has bagged three goals and an assist from the past four games.