Martinelli and Aubameyang start, Strongest Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Burnley

Arsenal face Burnley on the road in the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners are unbeaten in all competitions this year but they have managed just one win in the top-flight.

They have the perfect chance to register a second league win of 2020 against Burnley. The Gunners have a superb record against them with 10 straight league wins.

Predicted Arsenal lineup:

Bernd Leno has been the undisputed choice in goal for the league duties. He is expected to retain his spot for the Premier League meeting at Turf Moor.

In the defence, a solitary change is likely with David Luiz, having served his one game ban. The Brazilian should partner Sokratis in the central defence.

Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka should slot into the right and left-back positions for the third-straight game in all competitions.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have been the preferred picks for Arteta in the midfield for the league duties and that should remain the case on Sunday.

In the attack, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel should retain their places on the wings. Mesut Ozil is likely to keep his number 10 position after staying on the bench for the FA Cup tie at Bournemouth.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will definitely start after serving a three-game domestic suspension. He should replace Alexandre Lacazette, who has failed to score since early December.

Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Sokratis, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

