‘Massive credit’, ‘happy with it’, these Chelsea FC fans react to 26-year-old’s performance vs Leicester City

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have reacted to the performance of Antonio Rudiger during the club’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City on the road.

The west London giants had gone into the game with the opportunity to end their two-match winless run in the league but that was not the case as they settled for another 2-2 draw.

Frank Lampard’s side were obviously the better outfit in the opening half where they struggled to take advantage of the chances at hand and they made the interval with a 0-0 scoreline.

In the second half, Rudiger broke the deadlock with a header from a Mason Mount corner right at the beginning of the second half but the lead would stand for only eight minutes before Harvey Barnes scored with a deflected effort.

Ben Chilwell put the Foxes ahead after the hour mark of the game but Rudiger came up with the final goal of the clash with a towering head in the 71st minute to beat Kasper Schmeichel in the Foxes goal.

The Blues could have quite easily lost the game but in the end, they grabbed a hard-fought draw after the Foxes missed a couple of clear-cut chances to grab the winner at the King Power Stadium.

Rudiger struggled with his positioning defensively during different parts of the game but he made up for the same by scoring a brace which has certainly pleased some of the Chelsea FC fans.

Prior to the game, there were a few calls that he should be dropped to the bench but the German’s position should be safe for the forthcoming games after turning out as the standout performer for the Blues on Saturday.

Twitter Reactions:

I’ll be the first to say that I have major questions w/ Rüdiger’s defending, but he deserves massive credit for those 2 headers. Especially the 2nd one.



We’ve been crying out for CB’s to score more in the air, and he did today. Every team needs that threat.



Fair play. pic.twitter.com/DTeC4XhxLy — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 1, 2020

Rudiger 2 headers from set pieces, saved us — #TouchlineFracas 🧢⌛️ (@ChessyHour) February 1, 2020

I’m happy with it. The boys played well and some of them proved that they should be given chances like caballero and Rüdiger. Fans started not to like Rüdiger but he’s proved that he can make an impact as he’s scored two goals and got man of the match for his efforts. — Ellie Griffin (@Ellie_Griffin07) February 1, 2020

Rudi in that interview – Captain material.

Deserved man of the match today.

Well played @ToniRuediger — Stephen Hill 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@shill306) February 1, 2020

Two goals for Rüdiger in the same game. Headers.

COME OUT VVD!!!! — 17 (@17johnmuniu) February 1, 2020