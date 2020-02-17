‘A great display’, ‘He is something else’, some Arsenal fans are happy with 24-year-old’s performance vs Newcastle United

Some Arsenal fans have reacted positively to Nicolas Pepe’s standout performance in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Ivorian has been inconsistent with his displays for the Gunners in his debut season and he was an unused substitute in the Burnley game before the winter break.

However, he managed to redeem himself against the Magpies where he was superb in the second period with one goal and two assists to his name, as per whoscored.

Apart from his attacking prowess, Pepe showed that he has equally improved defensively under Arteta and he ended the game with two tackles, one interceptions and won two aerials.

A large section of the Gunners fans have always backed Pepe for the potential and some of them have now expressed their satisfaction over the all-round display which earned him a perfect 10 in the whoscored ratings.

Here are some of the tweets….

Arsenal last 3 wins in Premier League:



West Ham (A) 1-3 Pepe ⚽️🅰️

Manchester United (H): 2-0 Pepe ⚽️

Newcastle (H) 4-0 Pepe ⚽️🅰️🅰️



Nicolas Pepe started in all of them. Vital player! — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) February 16, 2020

1 goal. 2 assists. Retained the ball well. Tracked his runners. Won back possessions on numerous occasions.



A great display from Nicolas Pépé. More of the same please. pic.twitter.com/iN94wFjXD1 — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 16, 2020

There’s so much technical quality with Pepe. The game experience isn’t quite there yet in England but when it works out for him he’s something else. If I were Arteta I’d really enjoy working on getting the best out of him. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 16, 2020

So much better in the second half, Pépé and Ozil were brilliant, I’m so happy for Lacazette getting that goal, you can see what it meant to everyone, let’s try and get some momentum now and climb up the table. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) February 16, 2020

Two assists and a goal for Pepe. If I speak. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) February 16, 2020

Pepe has produced the rare standout performance every month but Arteta will surely demand more from the Ivorian, who was low on confidence during the opening half of the season.

Arsenal are still six points adrift of a potential Champions League spot but they could close that gap, should they manage to string a few league wins together in the next few weeks.