‘A great display’, ‘He is something else’, some Arsenal fans are happy with 24-year-old’s performance vs Newcastle United

Some Arsenal fans have reacted positively to Nicolas Pepe’s standout performance in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Ivorian has been inconsistent with his displays for the Gunners in his debut season and he was an unused substitute in the Burnley game before the winter break.
However, he managed to redeem himself against the Magpies where he was superb in the second period with one goal and two assists to his name, as per whoscored.
Apart from his attacking prowess, Pepe showed that he has equally improved defensively under Arteta and he ended the game with two tackles, one interceptions and won two aerials.
A large section of the Gunners fans have always backed Pepe for the potential and some of them have now expressed their satisfaction over the all-round display which earned him a perfect 10 in the whoscored ratings.
Here are some of the tweets….
Pepe has produced the rare standout performance every month but Arteta will surely demand more from the Ivorian, who was low on confidence during the opening half of the season.
Arsenal are still six points adrift of a potential Champions League spot but they could close that gap, should they manage to string a few league wins together in the next few weeks.