‘What a player he is’, ‘very solid game’, some Arsenal fans are happy with 27-year-old’s performance vs Bournemouth

A selection of Arsenal fans have lauded the showing of defender Shkodran Mustafi during the recent 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The German was criticised heavily by some fans after the costly defensive error at Chelsea which contributed to David Luiz’s red card but he made up for the mistake with a solid second half performance in the 2-2 draw.

He continued in the same vein of form at the Vitality Stadium and on the defensive point of view, he had the perfect game with two interceptions, three clearances and three aerials won, as per whoscored.

Meanwhile, his long-range distribution was the surprise package for the night with 11 of his 19 attempted long-balls finding his teammates but he could only last for an hour on the field before picking up an injury.

Mustafi happened to twist his ankle after a collision with advancing goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was trying to clear the ball and following the game, Arteta hinted that the German could be sidelined for a while.

Still, some of the club’s faithful praised the impact of the defender for his time on the playing field and that is definitely a good sight, considering the former World Cup winner has come for some criticism whenever he has been picked for the playing XI by Arsenal.

Twitter Reactions:

Ngl some of Mustafi's passes this half have been class. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 27, 2020

I honestly believe every player has improved under Arteta. Every single one. I know Mustafi made the mistake against Chelsea but he's been absolute a much better player imo. Xhaka is a different player altogether #BOUARS #AFC — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) January 27, 2020

Elite ball playing abilities on display tonight by Mustafi. Misused for years and scapegoated. Showing just now what a player he is. I dont care what anyone says.. Mustafi is a good player. pic.twitter.com/HP4xWeUvdX — Arsenalian #ArtetaEra 🅙 (@Arsenalian6) January 27, 2020

Shkodran Mustafi heard that we were interested in a ball playing centre half and decided to turn into prime Franz Beckenbauer for 45 minutes. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 27, 2020

Gutted for Mustafi, had a very solid game so far. Was solid past few games Fingers crossed it's not very serious and he is back soon. — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) January 27, 2020