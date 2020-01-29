Tottenham Hotspur are looking to agree shock deal for Chelsea FC star

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly proposed to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea FC as they seek to bring in a new striker to compensate for the injury setback to Harry Kane.

Kane picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month and he has since undergone a surgery which could possibly see him miss the rest of the campaign.

As a result, the club are on the hunt for a new specialist striker and Gianluca di Marzio claims that they have made an approach for Giroud, who is desperate for regular playing time.

The Frenchman was anticipated to join Inter Milan in the Serie A this month but the Nerazzurri have made a surprise U-turn and are now prepared to wait for the expiry of his contract in the summer.

That would definitely not suit Giroud, who wants regular first-team football to guarantee his place with France for Euro 2020 and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC are prepared to do business with their London rivals.

Frank Lampard has previously shown no concern over the same with the departure of David Luiz to Arsenal over the summer but he may want a replacement in place before Giroud’s exit.

Spurs have proposed an 18-month contract to the Frenchman and that is surely a tempting prospect for the striker, who has settled in the English capital over the past seven-and-a-half years.