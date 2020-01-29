‘Top quality’, ‘Welcome to Man United’, some Manchester United fans react as deal for €55m star is confirmed

A selection of Manchester United fans have reacted positively on Twitter after a transfer agreement was reached to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils were in constant discussions with Sporting over the transfer price over the past few weeks and Goal.com has now confirmed that the club will pay an initial €55m fee to land the midfielder.

No official statement has been made by United regarding the same but a transfer is definitely on the verge of completion with Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes confirming that the midfielder has a scheduled flight to Manchester on Wednesday afternoon.

Amidst this, there has been a mixed but positive reaction from the supporters. While some are excited with the prospect of Fernandes playing for them in the near future, a few others are frustrated with the delay in the transfer which could have easily been completed at the start of the month.

Twitter Reactions:

Matt Judge & Ed Woodward spent weeks negotiating the price with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes just for them to fake interest from Barçelona just for us to end up paying the exact amount that Sporting Lisbon wanted at the start of the month. Dumb & Dumber man I swear. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 28, 2020

Took Barcelona to push the Bruno Fernandes deal over the line.



Barcelona for Director of Football. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 28, 2020

▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬

═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂

◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤

█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬

◥█████◤

══╩══╩═

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬ Just dropped down to say:

╬═╬

╬═╬ Bruno Fernandes > KDB

╬═╬☻/

╬═╬/▌

╬═╬/ — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) January 29, 2020

On Bruno Fernandes. Not an expert on him but he certainly looks a top quality player & my god we need that in our squad. So I’m sure this time next week, I’ll absolutely love the guy. However, it doesn’t change a thing about the mess this club is in #mufc — Tom Simpson 🇾🇪 (@TomMUFC8) January 28, 2020

@B_Fernandes8 Here we go. Welcome to Man United. — SDB (@OpliftedSDB) January 28, 2020

How badly Manchester United need a player of Bruno Fernandes' quality and profile. Should be a huge boost, providing he can settle quickly. Exciting signing. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 28, 2020

Fernandes could complete his necessary medical tests tomorrow and there are suggestions that he could be present in the stands to watch Manchester United in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

The Portuguese could make his Manchester United debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The game would be the club’s final one before they head into the Premier League’s first-ever mid-season player break.