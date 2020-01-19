‘Should be sold’, ‘Poor game’, these Chelsea FC fans are angry with 26-year-old star after Newcastle United loss

A section of Chelsea FC fans have placed the blame on Antonio Rudiger following the club’s surprise 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League.
The Blues’ struggles at St James’ Park have been well documented in the past and the players were well aware that they won’t get the victory without a good display.
However, the team struggled to regularly test the goalkeeper with just four shots on target and ultimately, they ended up on the losing side despite dominating the possession stats with 70 percentage of the ball.
In the dying seconds of the game, the Magpies were afforded with their first corner and they capitalised from the clearance of the set-piece with Allan Saint-Maximin and Isaac Hayden combining for the goal.
One of Willian or Callum Hudson-Odoi could have taken the additional effort to block the cross into the box but once that was made, Rudiger found themselves in a difficult situation where he had to deal with two players on either side of him.
The German seemed to play both of them onside with his position and his indecision in the air cost him with Hayden heading the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. Of course, Kepa could have done better with the attempt to make the save but many fans have put the blame of Rudiger for the shock defeat for Chelsea FC at the end.
