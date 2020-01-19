‘Should be sold’, ‘Poor game’, these Chelsea FC fans are angry with 26-year-old star after Newcastle United loss

A section of Chelsea FC fans have placed the blame on Antonio Rudiger following the club’s surprise 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Blues’ struggles at St James’ Park have been well documented in the past and the players were well aware that they won’t get the victory without a good display.

However, the team struggled to regularly test the goalkeeper with just four shots on target and ultimately, they ended up on the losing side despite dominating the possession stats with 70 percentage of the ball.

In the dying seconds of the game, the Magpies were afforded with their first corner and they capitalised from the clearance of the set-piece with Allan Saint-Maximin and Isaac Hayden combining for the goal.

One of Willian or Callum Hudson-Odoi could have taken the additional effort to block the cross into the box but once that was made, Rudiger found themselves in a difficult situation where he had to deal with two players on either side of him.

The German seemed to play both of them onside with his position and his indecision in the air cost him with Hayden heading the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. Of course, Kepa could have done better with the attempt to make the save but many fans have put the blame of Rudiger for the shock defeat for Chelsea FC at the end.

Twitter Reactions:

FT: 1-0



• Awful performance, so inconsistent

• We wasted far too many chances

• Really hope Reece James' injury isn't serious

• Rudiger had a poor game, at fault for the goal

• We need to sign a left back & creative midfielder

• This is a clear message to the board#CFC pic.twitter.com/x8fmtWZXBq — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) January 18, 2020

Things I haven't said:



• Rudiger is our worst CB x should be sold in the summer, replaced by a defender with leadership/organization qualities.

• Mount needed a PL loan, ban hasn't helped him long term.

• Willian shouldn't get a contract.

• Frank's style is still unknown. — MAH (@matissearmani) January 18, 2020

If Rudiger was half as good as he thinks he is he’d be John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho rolled into one. Awful on that goal. Madness having him as our leading defender. — Charlie Skillen (@charlieskillen) January 18, 2020

Rudiger getting beaten in the air for their goal is absolutely criminal. Should’ve been an easy clearance. The continuing problem of our CBs not being good enough in the air continues. #NEWCHE — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) January 18, 2020

Zouma should be playing ahead of Rudiger, some idiots will come and tell you that Rudiger is good in the air, but Hayden got a free header beside him. — KASHIMAWO (@boboskylarme) January 18, 2020