‘Sell him’, ‘Can’t be this bad’, many Chelsea FC fans are angry with one player after Forest win

A large section of Chelsea FC fans have slammed the performance of Michy Batshuayi following the club’s 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

The Blues had a relatively comfortable game at the Bridge with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley finding the net but they could have quite easily doubled their goal tally.

Michy Batshuayi was preferred ahead of Tammy Abraham to lead the line in the Cup tie and he was hugely disppointing as he squandered numerous opportunities to get a goal.

Both Hudson-Odoi and Reece James put the ball on the plate for Batshuayi to score in the box but he was unable to make use of any of those chances and ended up with zero shots on target.

That has genuinely frustrated many of the faithful and some of them have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the display from the Belgium international, who is lacking confidence at the moment.

Twitter Reactions:

Michy Batshuayi needs to be shipped out, my man is STRUGGLING against Nottingham Forest I'm actually crying looooooool you can't be this bad — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 5, 2020

Not to be rude, hopefully that was the last game for Chelsea for quite a few of our players.



Batshuayi, Barkley, Pedro, etc.



The transfer window is open now, time to get rid of the club's deadwood and bring in some fresh players who can improve the team. — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) January 5, 2020

Batshuayi has done Reece James dirty 3 times here.



Assist robbing. — 𝚈𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚘 𝚈𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚒 (@ChelseaYannick) January 5, 2020

I’d rather play with ten men than have batshuayi on the pitch please @ChelseaFC sell him — fin (@fiinn3_) January 5, 2020

#CHEFOR FT Thoughts:



Average performance but we got the win which is all that matters.



Hudson-Odoi is looking back to normal which can only be good news.



Reece James is generational.



Barkley was okay I guess.



Batshuayi is the worst striker we've ever had, please sell him. — Sam💫 (@DonJorginho) January 5, 2020

Batshuayi has got the regular nod over Olivier Giroud for the back-up striker’s role this season but he has been poor with his performances over the past couple of months.

There has been the talk of Giroud heading through the exit door this month but judging by Batshuayi’s fortunes of late, Chelsea FC may need to pursue another new striker to compete with Abraham.