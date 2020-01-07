Romero and Martial start, Strongest Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Manchester City

Manchester United will be aiming to hold an advantage in the League Cup semi-final when they face Manchester City in the first leg at Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of injury concerns to deal with and they are doubts regarding the involvement of Harry Maguire after the knock picked up against Wolves.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Sergio Romero has been the regular choice for Solskjaer in goal for the Cup competitions and the Argentine should get the nod over David de Gea after his solid FA Cup showing against Wolves, where he kept a clean sheet.

In the backline, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will definitely slot into the right and left side of the defence. Victor Lindelof may be accompanied by Phil Jones, particularly with Harry Maguire struggling with his fitness after the minor setback at the Molineux.

In the centre of the park, Nemanja Matic and Fred are likely to take up their places. Solskjaer does not have much room to make changes with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba on the sidelines due to injury reasons while James Garner is still short of fitness.

In the attack front, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James are certain to feature in the wide attacking roles. Andreas Pereira may feature ahead of Jesse Lingard in the number 10 slot while Anthony Martial should lead the line, having reported to the club’s training base after his illness.

Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1): Sergio Romero, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire