Roman Abramovich wants to make a ‘statement signing’ for Chelsea FC this month

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich reportedly wants the Blues to make a statement signing before the close of the January transfer window.

The west London side have remained quiet since the turn of the year and that is quite surprising, given they were banned from signing players by FIFA during the summer.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has previously talked about the possibility of signing a creative player but so far, there has been little-to-no progress from the club over the same.

Still, football expert Duncan Castles believes the Blues are working hard for the transfer dealings and owner Abramovich is keen to make a signing of statement before the deadline approaches.

He adds that Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund is one of the top names on the club’s radar but a section of the board are unsure whether spending a record fee on the teenager would be a worthwhile option in mid-season.

Hence, Lewis Dunk from Brighton & Hove Albion is also being monitored with some of the people at Chelsea FC believing that a new central defender would prove a more useful purchase at the midway stage of the campaign.

Chelsea FC have an away league game at Newcastle United this weekend.