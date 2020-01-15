Rashford and Greenwood start, Strongest Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Wolves on Wednesday

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday evening knowing that a victory would see them progress to the next round of the competition.

The Red Devils had a miserable game at Molineux in the reverse Cup meeting where they had zero shots on target and a better performance is surely expected in front of their home fans.

United are winless in the last five encounters against the Wolves and they will be aiming to end the streak and progress to the next round of the FA Cup which they have previously won on 12 occasions.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

When it comes to the Cup competitions, Sergio Romero has been the usual first-choice. He has kept six clean sheets from eight games this term and will most certainly start in goal.

The defence should remain the same from recent games. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire should feature at the heart of the backline with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams operating either side of them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of course has the option to call up Luke Shaw for the left-back role, should he recover from his illness but Williams did a reasonable job against Adama Traore at the Molineux where he restricted the winger to zero shots on goal.

The midfield may see the solitary change with Fred possibly dropping to the bench. The Brazilian has barely been rested since the last international break and he could be offered with a slight breather. Andreas Pereira will partner Nemanja Matic in the centre of the park in such a case.

Further forward, Marcus Rashford remains a doubt due to a minor knock sustained earlier in the month but Solskjaer will surely consider playing the Englishman in what is a knock-out game and helps the club progress further in the quest for a trophy.

Rashford will definitely feature on the left side of the attack. Elsewhere, Juan Mata could slot into the number 10 role rather than on the right wing from where he grabbed a couple of splendid assists in the 4-0 win over Norwich last weekend.

On the right flank, we are anticipating a start for Mason Greenwood after a splendid cameo against Norwich, where he scored his ninth goal of the season. Upfront, Anthony Martial should lead the line. The Frenchman is the club’s second highest goalgetter this season with 11, eight behind Rashford’s tally.