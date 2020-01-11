Hudson-Odoi and Kovacic start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3) to beat Burnley on Saturday

Chelsea FC have the opportunity to register their first Premier League win of 2020 when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have not won back-to-back league games since the last international break and the trend extended on New Year’s Day as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

They were victorious in the FA Cup third round against Nottingham Forest and now have the chance to find some momentum for the backend of the campaign.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga will definitely feature in goal for the league meeting. The defence should remain the same from the previous top-flight outing at Brighton.

Marcos Alonso has not yet recovered from a muscle injury and that should see captain Cesar Azpilicueta continue to feature on the left side of the club’s defence.

Elsewhere, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma should definitely feature. Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori, who were the central defensive pairing against Forest, should drop to the bench.

In the midfield, the Blues have clicked when they have gone with a three-man combination of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic and Lampard should stick with the trident.

In the attack, Christian Pulisic won’t be available following an adductor problem which will keep him out of action for the rest of the month, as per an update from Lampard.

Hence, Callum Hudson-Odoi should keep his spot. He may start from the right wing where he found good success (first goal since September) against Forest. Willian should feature on the opposite flank.

Willian should be afresh after a much-needed rest last weekend. Tammy Abraham will certainly lead the line ahead of Michy Batshuayi, who has been pretty poor and has failed to find the net for more than two months.

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Tammy Abraham

How Chelsea FC could line up vs Burnley