Kovacic and Hudson-Odoi start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3) to beat Arsenal on Tuesday

Chelsea FC will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday night. The Blues suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United over the weekend and they are still comfortably placed in the fourth spot with their nearest rivals failing to win their respective games.

Still, they are not in a position of comfort with just five points separating them from the likes of Manchester United and Wolves and they need to pick up a win against the Gunners in order to maintain the advantage in the hunt for the final Champions League spot.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga had a relatively quiet game against Newcastle United until his scuffed attempt to save the winning goal scored by the Magpies. He will be keen to make amends when the Gunners make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

In the defence, there could be a change at right-back with Reece James still doubtful for the clash with a knee concern. Should Lampard take caution, captain Cesar Azpilicueta may slot into the position with Emerson, who impressed with a cameo at St James’ Park, occupying the left-back spot.

Antonio Rudiger was partly to blame for the Magpies defeat similar to Kepa, but Lampard may not necessarily drop the German, who is regarded as the best centre-back at the club’s disposal. Rudiger and Andreas Christensen should keep their places.

In the centre of the park, Lampard should go with the same midfield combination which made the difference after the first 35 minutes at the Emirates. That would mean Mateo Kovacic returning to the starting lineup after staying on the bench for the past few games. The Croatian should partner Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

In the frontline, the personnel should remain the same from the recent defeat. With Christian Pulisic injured and Pedro out-of-favour, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi are likely to slot into the wide attacking positions ahead of Mason Mount, who is more effective in the number 10 role.

Upfront, Tammy Abraham should lead the line ahead of Michy Batshuayi. The England international has not scored with the same level of consistency compared to the start of the season but he should have fresh memory of the reverse meeting where he scored the winning strike and ended his goalless streak against the so-called big-six.

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham

How Chelsea FC could line up against Arsenal