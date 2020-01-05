James and Hudson-Odoi start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3) to face Nottingham Forest

Chelsea have the opportunity to return to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Blues boss Frank Lampard will no doubt make changes for the Cup tie and a number of fringe players within the squad may have the opportunity to impress.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Chelsea FC Lineup:

Willy Caballero has been the Blues’ Cup goalkeeper this season and he is likely to be afforded with a rare starting opportunity ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the backline, Reece James may continue in the right-back role but we are anticipating changes in the rest of the defensive positions.

Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori could slot into the central defensive roles with Emerson in the left-back role.

In the midfield, N’Golo Kante could get a breather, considering he has been almost ever-present in the lineup since the last international break.

In this case, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic could be accompanied by Ross Barkley and he could feature as the most advanced of the trio.

In the attack, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi may take up the left and right wing roles and both of them are in need of a strong performance.

That would certainly mean Willian dropping to the bench and Tammy Abraham could likewise be replaced by Michy Batshuayi upfront.

Abraham has netted 14 goals in a breakthrough season with Chelsea FC and Lampard will want to keep him afresh for the forthcoming fixtures.

Predicted Chelsea lineup (4-3-3): Caballero; James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Pedro.