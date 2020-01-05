Martinelli and Ceballos start, Strongest Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-3) to face Leeds United

Arsenal are set to host Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on Monday night. The north London side ended a 12-week wait for a home win with a 2-0 thumping of Manchester United on New Year’s Day and that was the first victory under new boss Mikel Arteta in three matches.

The Spanish tactician will be hoping that his team can continue the positive momentum against the Peacocks. A number of changes are definitely expected and the likes of Dani Ceballos and Hector Bellerin could get their first taste of action under Arteta.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Arsenal Lineup:

Emiliano Martinez is a definite starter in goal as he is the Cup goalkeeper. In the defence, a complete overhaul can be expected. Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka may take up the right and left-back spots. Rob Holding, who is returned from another injury setback, could accompany Shkodran Mustafi in the central defensive department.

For the midfield, Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock and Daniel Ceballos are likely candidates to feature. The latter has missed more than five weeks of action after his hamstring injury setback when Unai Emery was still in charge. He has the chance to prove his credentials under the new boss.

In the attack, Alexandre Lacazette is a probable candidate to be rested after a hint of the same from Arteta. This could witness Gabriel Martinelli enter the fray after a hamstring issue. The Brazilian can feature on the left wing or in a central role but he should take up the former of those positions.

The rest of the selection could remain the same from the United clash. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should start upfront as the lone centre-forward while Nicolas Pepe, who played for just an hour on New Year’s Day, should feature in his preferred role on the right side of the attack.

Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-3): Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Saka, Guendouzi, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Martinelli, Aubameyang